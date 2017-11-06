Mobile Marketing Provider iVision Mobile Announces Acquisition

iVision Mobile, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based mobile marketing and communications software for businesses and white label resellers across North America, has acquired LA Text Savings.

The move, we’re told, significantly increases the footprint of local businesses across greater Los Angeles utilizing the company’s digital loyalty solutions.

Through the transaction, iVision Mobile adds over 100 small and medium sized local businesses across a variety of industries including retail, dining, and personal care, to its existing client base. This is the latest acquisition negotiated by iVision Mobile as part of a larger growth strategy to acquire licensees leveraging the company’s technology.

“LA Text Savings is the dominant provider of digital loyalty solutions across Southern California. We are excited to join forces and continue to grow our user base,” says Omer Samiri, CEO of iVision Mobile. He adds, “most of iVision Mobile’s loyalty kiosk activity comes from private label licensees located throughout North America and the merger with LA Text Savings will give our company a wide range of local businesses using the kiosk technology as we work to take a commanding share of the market.”

We’re told that about half of iVision Mobile’s 6,000 active users across North America leverage the digital kiosk technology, generating over 13k daily interactions with the system, more than doubling daily usage from last year.