Mobile Marketing Leaders Hearing Up for First Mobile Analytics Online Summit

Mark your calendars for Thursday. ObservePoint — an innovative pioneer in the field of mobile and app data validation — has just announced the Mobile Analytics Summit.

The summit is billed as being an online event for the mobile marketing and analytics community. It will kick off June 22 from 11am – 5pm EST.

Mobile Analytics Summit is described as being a “free, one-day virtual event that brings together mobile marketing, product and analytics professionals from around the world to learn new skills, discover new solutions and optimize mobile ROI from the comfort and convenience of their own offices.”

The event is expected to attract over 3,000 mobile marketing and analytics practitioners, mobile app product owners, and mobile-focused executives and innovators.

All told, more than 20 industry experts and thought leaders will be presenting strategies, tactics and best practices to help digital analytics professionals boost the value of their mobile analytics and mobile app investments.

Attendees can register for the event at the Mobile Analytics Summit website here.