Mobile Marketing Leader Taps Veteran to Lead Expansion in EMEA and APAC Markets

MMW learned Thursday that Swrve has appointed former Moxie executive Alf Saggese as general manager, EMEA and APAC.

In his new role, Saggese will expand Swrve’s influence in overseas markets, particularly in rising countries.

As an established leader in mobile marketing engagement, the company is confident that Saggese will extend both Swrve’s international customer base and its strategic partnerships as part of this new phase of growth.

“Mobile has become the default focal point for the modern-day consumer, and critical component of a well-connected marketing strategy,” said Christopher Dean, CEO of Swrve. “In EMEA and APAC, the proliferation of smartphones means that businesses can engage with customers in dynamic, contextual ways at a global scale. Alf’s experience working in these markets, coupled with his expertise in understanding consumer behavior, makes him a major asset as we extend the capabilities of the Swrve Platform to broader international audiences.”

Saggese is regarded as a pioneer in the computer telephony Integration, customer engagement and eCommerce spaces.