Mobile Marketing: Here’s What Happened This Week

In case you missed it, here are some of the top stories in mobile marketing and advertising we’ve been following this week.

inMarket, Reveal Mobile to Host Webinar: Mobile Location & The Tale of Retail ROI

Today, more than 84 percent of shoppers use their mobile devices inside stores, with 55 percent of shoppers saying they use their phones specifically to aid in purchase decisions.

HIMSS17: mPulse Mobile to Showcase the Power of SMS for Patient Engagement

The state of the art in mobile connectedness, mobile health technologies, mobile health communication, and more will be hot topics of discussion later this month at the 2017 Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS17) conference and exhibition.

New Features Rolled Out for SmartCloud Connect for Salesforce

This week, Invisible.io — a formidable player in enterprise-class integration solutions — has just announced that its product SmartCloud Connect for Salesforce now fully supports “the best email app for iPhone” – Outlook for iOS.

Facebook In Focus for Major Local Online Advertising Conference

MMW learned this week that Facebook’s foray into the SMB marketplace will become a key focus of Borrell Associates’ 2017 Local Advertising Conference.

First Look: IAB Issues New Report on App Marketing

IAB is out with a fascinating new report on app marketing and MMW has your first look.

