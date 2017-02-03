Mobile Marketing: Here’s What Happened This Week

In case you missed it, here are some of the top stories in mobile marketing and advertising we’ve been following this week.

Unacast Puts Privacy Program ‘Front and Center’

On Thursday, MMW learned that Unacast — the world’s largest network of proximity data and the creators of the Real World Graph — is continuing to expand its New York team.

New Smartling Mobile Delivery Network Solves Android and iOS Mobile App Localization Challenges

This week, MMW learned that Smartling — a global language translation and content localization innovator — announced the widespread availability of its proprietary Mobile Delivery Network, building on the company’s comprehensive Mobile Localization Solution.

What You Missed in 2016: Data Science Year-in-Review

In 2016 people spent more time than ever on mobile devices, with 90 percent of their time on the device dedicated to mobile apps. And when it came to closing the buying funnel, mobile was responsible for a larger percent of digital sales than ever before. In fact, according to Recode, last year’s Black Friday was the first $1B mobile shopping event in US history.

Maritz Motivation Solutions Launches Loyalty Gift Portal for Brands to Engage Customers

Maritz Motivation Solutions, a leading provider of loyalty programs to major companies and brands, has launched the LoyaltyNext® Gift Portal, allowing loyalty program members to choose their own custom rewards. Gift Portal is a marketing tool for brands to solve common loyalty challenges such as attracting new members, showing customer appreciation, and resolving service failures, according to Barry Kirk, vice president of Loyalty Solutions for Maritz Motivation Solutions.

Insights Galore: MobileBridge Releases 2017 Mobile Marketing Trends Report

Following the biggest year ever for consumer activity via the mobile channel, “an underwhelming number of exec level marketers understand the necessity of keeping pace with the rapidly evolving consumer preferences for mobile engagement.”

Want to get the latest MMW news and insight delivered straight to your inbox every morning? Click here to sign up for our free newsletter.