Mobile Marketing: Here’s What Happened This Week

AOL Doubles Down on Global App Economy Investment

This week, AOL announced new self-serve capabilities for its programmatic mobile supply-side platform, ONE by AOL: Mobile, which launched in 2016.

Talkwalker Takes on Hashtag Tracking with Helpful New Offering

Ahead of the weekend, the team at Talkwalker — a leading social data intelligence company — is talking up the launch of its revamped Free Social Search, a real-time search engine for online and social.

Number of Brands Buying Programmatic Native Campaigns is Exploding

MediaRadar, a leading advertising sales intelligence platform, has announced the results of its latest “MediaRadar Trend Report,” examining programmatic native advertising spending last year.

Vaporstream Asks Joint Commission Again to Reverse its Ban on Secure Text Orders

Fresh off of the Joint Commission’s most recent ban on secure text orders, Vaporstream — a leading provider of secure, ephemeral and compliant messaging — is calling on the accreditation organization to reconsider its decision.

Reflexis, Pricer Combine Tech to Benefit Retail Store Operations

MMW learned today that Reflexis and Pricer have partnered to integrate the Pricer electronic shelf label system (ESL) and its award winning automatic product positioning solution with the Reflexis StorePulse real-time store operations platform.

