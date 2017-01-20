Mobile Marketing: Here’s What Happened This Week

In case you missed it, here are some of the top stories in mobile marketing and advertising we’ve been following this week.

Clutch Purchases Persio to Extend Mobile Marketing Capabilities

MMW has learned that Clutch, a customer management and marketing analytics company, has acquired intelligent mobile promotions platform Persio.

Advertisers Are in for a (Virtual) Reality Check on Marketing’s Hottest Opportunity

According to a new report from Warc, new developments in Virtual Reality — and Augmented Reality — will offer exciting ways for brands to engage emotionally with consumers in 2017.

Mobile Momentum Slows In Video Game Developer Jobs

According to a fascinating new report from VRJournal, the video game industry may be experiencing “amazing success,” but jobs for game developers have declined 65 percent since 2014.

Kantar Shows Renewed Mobile Momentum for iOS

At a time when the bad news seems to keep piling on Apple, there’s some positive news to report for iOS.

AppsFlyer Raises $56 Million

On Tuesday, MMW was briefed by the team at AppsFlyer, the leading mobile attribution and marketing data analytics company whose mission is to make the marketing industry more measureable. The company announced it has raised an additional $56 million in Series C financing, bringing its total funding to $84 million.

