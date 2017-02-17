Mobile Marketing: Here’s What Happened This Week

In case you missed it, here are some of the top stories in mobile marketing and advertising we’ve been following this week.

Top Marketers and Strategists Talk Mobile Focused Strategies

MMW learned this week that IAB (Interactive Advertising Bureau) and dmexco are joining forces for the second year in a row to produce a full-day of programming at the GSMA Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

First Look: Deseret Digital Media’s BrandForge And Local Media Consortium Partner

Deseret Digital Media (DDM) announced Wednesday that BrandForge, DDM’s native advertising and content studio for local media companies, has entered into an agreement with the Local Media Consortium (LMC), a strategic partnership of leading local media companies.

AdTheorent Touts Strategic Growth Investment

AdTheorent, Inc., a technology company known for its data-driven predictive solutions, is announcing today the closing of a strategic growth investment from H.I.G. Growth Partners.

INFOGRAPHIC: Cracking the Digital Habits of the Elusive Millennial Male

The folks at Videology recently surveyed a set of millennial males (18-34) to get some insights into their media habits. And the findings, which are shared in a new infographic, reveal the following:

YouAppi Expands OneRun Platform

This week, MAW was first to report that YouAppi, a leading mobile growth marketing platform for premium mobile brands, announced it has expanded its OneRun Platform to now include Re-engagement.

