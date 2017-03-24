Mobile Marketing: Here’s What Happened This Week

In case you missed it, here are some of the top stories in mobile marketing and advertising we’ve been following this week.

BCG Survey Reveals Performance Gap in Marketers’ Digital Skills Development

Skills Consumer companies are lagging in the development of essential digital-marketing skills, particularly in high-impact channels and capabilities, such as mobile, video, and testing.

March 1, 2019: The Day Video Overtakes Email

The following is a guest contributed post by Fritz Brumder, CEO of Brandlive. You wake up, and scroll through the latest news stories on Snapchat, then open up Slack to watch some quick video assignments for work while you brush your teeth.

The Trade Desk Infographic: March Madness Fan Stats

With March Madness in full swing and fan brackets filled out, the time has come for marketers to shift into high gear and capitalize on the wealth of opportunities surrounding college basketball’s most exciting time of year.

Mondo Reveals The Top 10 Digital Marketing Professional Jobs for 2017

Mondo is out with the results of its annual Digital Marketing Salary Guide, which includes the latest digital marketing salary data and hiring trends. Not surprisingly, the top 10 digital marketing jobs for 2017 garnering salaries of $170K or more include…

AppsFlyer Confirms ‘Comprehensive Integration’ with Adobe Marketing Cloud

In case you missed the news, AppsFlyer — a leading mobile attribution and marketing data analytics company — has just announced its platform integration with Adobe Marketing Cloud.

