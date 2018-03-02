Mobile Marketing: Here’s What Happened This Week

In case you missed it, here are some of the top stories in mobile marketing and advertising we’ve been following this week.

First Look at The Nation’s First Telematics-Based Advertising Network

Answer Financial, a leader in the insurtech space for the past 20 years, today announced the launch of Answer Marketplace, the nation’s first telematics-based advertising network.

Stayhealthy Trims the Fat in Modern Healthcare with Innovation That’s Off the Scale

It’s a tough job but somebody’s got to do it. That somebody, in this case, is stayhealthy. A healthcare solutions pioneer for the mobile age, the company is addressing what is undeniably among the biggest problems in all of healthcare today — excess body fat.

Check Out The First Integrated Directory Management Solution for Enterprise

Reputation.com, a complete Online Reputation Management (ORM) platform, is accelerating its category momentum with the acquisition of SIM Partners, “whose proven Directory Management technology deepens and augments Reputation.com’s own capabilities,” a provided announcement notes.

IAB Research Identifies Opportunities for Brands to Engage with Consumers Throughout the Day

The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) today released research that shows how consumers are creating their own “personal prime times”—points of highly concentrated engagement throughout the day, which offer valuable advertising opportunities across a range of content verticals and digital screens.

McAfee Further Expands Collaboration With Samsung to Safeguard Smartphones

On Monday, during the kick off to Mobile World Congress, McAfee announced it is extending its long-standing partnership with Samsung to safeguard consumers from cybersecurity threats on the new Galaxy S9 smartphones, Galaxy Note8, Smart TVs, PCs and notebooks.

Want to get the latest MMW news and insight delivered straight to your inbox every morning? Click here to sign up for our free newsletter.