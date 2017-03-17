Mobile Marketing: Here’s What Happened This Week

In case you missed it, here are some of the top stories in mobile marketing and advertising we’ve been following this week.

GSMA: A ‘Record Breaking Year’ in Barcelona for Mobile World Congress 2017

Records were broken in Barcelona this week. That news comes to us today following the end of Mobile World Congress 2017 on Thursday.

Location-Based Mobile Marketing Poised for Take Off This Year

On Monday, The Location Based Marketing Association (LBMA) released its second annual Global Location Trends Report.

Digital Titans: Google Rules Search, While Facebook Dominates Display

As U.S. digital ad spending is on track to reach $83 billion in 2017 — an increase of 15.9 percent over last year — Google is likely to maintain its dominance.

New Report Explores Branding Success with Virtual Reality

On Tuesday, VRJournal covered a new eMarketer report that highlights and underscores the power of virtual reality for branding and marketing.

Merkle Makes Headlines with ‘Innovation Cloud’

Merkle, a leading technology-enabled, data-driven performance marketing agency, confirmed to MMW this week its launch of the Merkle Innovation Cloud (MIC).

