Mobile Marketing: Here’s What Happened This Week

Dollar Sign Signals Headaches for Mobile Marketers with Unresolved iOS 11.2 Bug

Just how widespread is a new bug in Apple’s latest iOS 11 update (iOS 11.2)? According to freshly published data, the bug in question — which disables hyperlinks in SMS communications leveraging the dollar sign ($) — is getting around extremely well today.

Prime Time: Amazon Celebrates Biggest Holiday

Amazon celebrated its biggest holiday season with customers all around the world shopping at record levels.

According to an announcement made Tuesday, Prime membership continued to grow this holiday – in fact, in one week alone, more than four million people started Prime free trials or began paid memberships, to benefit from free two-day, one-day or same-day shipping.

Digital Audio Ads On the Horizon in Wake of Latest Partnership

AdTheorent, Inc., an advertising technology company using data, predictive targeting and machine learning to provide competitive advantages to marketers as measured by real-world business outcomes, has announced a partnership with Triton Digital, a leading technology and services provider for the global digital audio industry.

Mobile Ad Spending Jumped Again in 2017

There was no slowing mobile ad spend in 2017. “Global Mobile Ad Spending Market 2015-2019” from TechNavio suggests that mobile ad spend once again saw healthy gains for 2017.

SociallyMined Announces New SMDashboard Software

MMW has learned that SociallyMined — a boutique digital agency and digital advocacy firm — is launching their new dashboard solution before the New Year.

