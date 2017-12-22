Mobile Marketing: Here’s What Happened This Week

In case you missed it, here are some of the top stories in mobile marketing and advertising we’ve been following this week.

Exclusive First Look: AerServ Launches Private Marketplace Tools for Mobile Publishers

MMW can exclusively report that AerServ, the leading inventory and audience management technology for mobile publishers and advertisers, is rolling out its new self-serve Private Marketplace tools for Mobile Publishers.

Bloomberg Media and Twitter Launch 24/7 Global Social News Network

It’s a first in the world of news and social media. Bloomberg Media and Twitter has just launched TicToc by Bloomberg — “the first-ever 24/7 global news network built for a social media platform that targets the next generation of on-the-go, mobile-first news consumers.”

What Brands Can Learn From Target’s Approach to Hispanic Marketing

The following is a guest contributed post from Parker Morse, CEO and Founder of H Code Media. Two years ago, Target launched a campaign they called #SinTraducción (“Without Translation”).

FE International Founder Discusses How to Buy or Sell a Merch By Amazon Account

It’s one of the most controversial topics surrounding Merch By Amazon — the sale of a Merch account.

Op-Ed: Staying Connected To Be Safe, Healthy

The following is a guest contributed post by George Thangadurai, Executive Vice President and President of International Business for Borqs Technologies Inc.

Want to get the latest MMW news and insight delivered straight to your inbox every morning? Click here to sign up for our free newsletter.