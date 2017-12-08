Mobile Marketing: Here’s What Happened This Week

In case you missed it, here are some of the top stories in mobile marketing and advertising we’ve been following this week.

FIRST LOOK: Datonics, Kochava Collective Helping Mobile Marketers Easily Reach Desired Audiences

MMW learned Thursday hat online data company Datonics has partnered with Kochava, an industry leader providing holistic measurement solutions for connected devices.

Ionic Brings App Development Suite to Teams and Enterprises

Ionic, maker of the popular open source Framework for building cross-platform mobile and progressive web apps, has launched a suite of development tools for enterprise developers and teams.

PubMatic Partners with White Ops to Fight Bot Fraud

This week, White Ops announced its partnership with sell-side platform (SSP) PubMatic, to defend against fraudulent, non-human traffic impressions across PubMatic’s video and mobile inventory.

Video Creation Platform Wibbitz Releases New Research Report

Wibbitz, a leading AI-powered video creation platform, today released Building the Ultimate Toolbox for Visual Storytelling, a report based on responses, collected in November 2017, from 1,478 professionals across verticals such as telecommunications, entertainment, marketing, pharma, and education whose jobs involve the creation of visual content.

Amobee Rolls Out Advanced Brand Safety Technology

Amobee, a global digital marketing technology company serving brands and agencies, has just announced the launch of the Amobee Inventory Accountability Program, its comprehensive brand safety offering that “ensures marketers have access to a safe, transparent buying ecosystem with the highest quality inventory to more effectively reach target consumers.”

