Mobile Marketing: Here’s What Happened This Week

In case you missed it, here are some of the top stories in mobile marketing and advertising we’ve been following this week.

First Look: OpenX Mobile Business More Than Doubles In First Half of 2017

OpenX, a leading independent advertising technology provider, announced this week significant growth in its mobile business in the first half of 2017, recording 150% growth in net revenue year-over-year.

Innovid Releases Insights from Brand Marketers on Video Marketing Strategies and Expectations for 2018

Innovid, a leading video marketing platform, today announced the release of a report titled, “Where are Brand Marketers Taking Their Video Strategy in 2018?”

Amazon AWS Upgrades Elemental Video Services

Today at AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com company, announced five AWS Elemental Media Services, an integrated suite of services that make it easy for video providers of all kinds to create reliable, flexible, and scalable video offerings in the cloud.

New Partners: Acxiom, 4INFO to Deliver Location-Based Segments for Digital Campaigns

Acxiom, the data foundation for the world’s best marketers, has announced the launch of a new partnership with 4INFO to deliver location-based audience segments, modeled by Acxiom.

FIRST LOOK: AdTiming Confirms Expansion into North America

Ahead of the weekend, MMW learned that AdTiming — one of the world’s leading mobile analytics marketing platforms — is expanding into North America as a means “to address growing advertiser and mobile developer demand.”

