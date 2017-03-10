Mobile Marketing: Here’s What Happened This Week

In case you missed it, here are some of the top stories in mobile marketing and advertising we’ve been following this week.

Mobile Apps Viewed by More Small Businesses as a ‘Best Practice for Serving Customers’

MMW was briefed over the weekend on the findings of a new report that suggests just how important mobile apps have become to small businesses.

Smaato Rolls Out Self-Service Inventory Discovery

According to a new report from MAW, Smaato has just launched the mobile advertising industry’s first Inventory Discovery feature. The launch, we’re told, is designed to transform how mobile advertisers are able to discover and target mobile advertising inventory from the Smaato exchange.

New Study Highlights Key Trends in Supermarket Advertising and Promotions

Aptaris, an enterprise marketing and promotions management company, and dunnhumby, a leading customer science company, has just shared with MMW it’s freshly released second annual study, “Advertising and Promotional Practices Among U.S. Supermarket Retailers.”

IBM, Salesforce Strike ‘Landmark’ Global Strategic Partnership

IBM and Salesforce have confirmed a new global strategic partnership of epic proportions. The objective of the coupling, we’ve learned, is to deliver “joint solutions” designed to leverage artificial intelligence and enable companies to make smarter decisions, faster than ever before.

InfoClutch Announces Email Marketing Summit 2017

InfoClutch, a well-known database marketing solution provider, has just announced the Email Marketing Summit 2017. The event, we’re told, is going to be held on March 14th, 2017 in the Lone Star State of Texas.

