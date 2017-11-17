Mobile Marketing: Here’s What Happened This Week

In case you missed it, here are some of the top stories in mobile marketing and advertising we’ve been following this week.

How Will Influencer Marketing Continue to Evolve in 2018

More than five years ago, marketers widely believed that influencer marketing was a temporary channel for them and they should sharpen their focus on other channels to reach their target…

Mountain Dew and OMD Tap Immersv’s Mobile 360 and Virtual Reality Marketing Platform

Looks like virtual reality does the Dew. Immersv — an interactive ad platform for 360° and spatial ad experiences — announced Wednesday that Mountain Dew and its advertising agency, OMD, tapped Immersv’s Mobile 360 and VR marketing platform to drive significant consumer engagement for their ad campaign promoting the VR experience “The Professor Presents: #GotHandles.”

NinthDecimal Launches Industry’s First Website-to-Store Attribution Solution

NinthDecimal, a leading marketing platform powered by location data, has just announced it has expanded its offline attribution platform, Location Conversion Index (LCI), to measure website effectiveness.

Storytelling is Dead: Reach Consumers Through Experiences

To put a fine point on it, the era of advertising and brand storytelling — the way we’ve traditionally known it, anyway — has gone by the wayside.

People First: YuMe Introduces New People-Based Video Marketing Solution

YuMe, Inc. — a proven partner for video advertising leadership and innovation — recently launched its People-Based Marketing Suite to enable cross-screen audience targeting, sequential messaging, and attribution for U.S. audiences.

