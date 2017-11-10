Mobile Marketing: Here’s What Happened This Week

In case you missed it, here are some of the top stories in mobile marketing and advertising we’ve been following this week.

The State of Influencer Marketing: What Every Brand Needs to Know [Infographic]

Analysis of recent surveys, research reports, and academic papers show influencer marketing has become increasingly popular throughout the past year. However, many marketers are still unclear on how to use it to their advantage. Readers will learn the latest facts and figures on influencer marketing and discover what tactics are the most successful.

ScreenShop Poised to Take mCommerce By Storm

ScreenShop, touted as being the first mobile app to seamlessly convert any screenshot on your phone into a digital fashion store, just announced its worldwide launch.

Adobe Advertising Cloud, adsquare Aim To Enrich Premium Mobile Video Inventory

MMW was privy to an advance look this week at the big news from adsquare — the mobile-first data exchange.

Adform Debuts Programmatic Digital Out-of-Home Ad Buying in the U.S.

Adform, one of the world’s leading independent advertising technology platform companies, announced last week at the 2017 Video Everywhere Summit that it has entered into a partnership with Hivestack to enable programmatic buying of DOOH inventory from Adform Demand Side Platform (DSP) in the United States.

Sizmek Partners with DoubleVerify, comScore and Integral Ad Science

MMW learned this week that Sizmek Inc., the largest independent buy-side advertising platform delivering impressions that inspire, has secured partnerships with DoubleVerify, comScore and Integral Ad Science (IAS) to grant advertisers greater “workflow efficiency for HTML5 video measurement.”

