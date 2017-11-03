Mobile Marketing: Here’s What Happened This Week

In case you missed it, here are some of the top stories in mobile marketing and advertising we’ve been following this week.

Recency: Are You Retargeting At The Wrong Time?

The following is a guest contributed post from Bryan MacDonald, EVP of Product and Strategy at Remarketable Delivering the right message, to the right person, at the right moment is the gold standard that separates an effective remarketing campaign from an ineffective one.

Op-Ed: 4 Reasons Personalized Videos Are Key to Your Retention Strategy

Gone are the days of generic sales pitches that talk AT customers instead of WITH them or TO them.

Verto Analytics Releases Consumer Behavior Trend Report for 2018

Ahead of the weekend, Verto Analytics, a consumer-centric measurement company, released a new report titled “Consumer Behavior in 2018: Four Trends to Watch.”

All Eyes and EarSkinz on Augmented Reality as Augmently, Inc. Creates New Sharable AR Packaging

According to media release issued this week, EarSkinz is developing new augmented reality packaging that allows users to download an app offering shareable AR.

First Look: Factual Launches Engine SDK for App Developers

Factual, a leading location data provider that offers accessible data to enterprises, marketers and developers, announced Tuesday the release of Engine, a mobile software development kit (SDK) that allows developers to easily incorporate location data and intelligence into mobile apps to increase user engagement, build personalized interactions and better understand users.

