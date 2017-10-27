Mobile Marketing: Here’s What Happened This Week

In case you missed it, here are some of the top stories in mobile marketing and advertising we’ve been following this week.

All Eyes and EarSkinz on Augmented Reality as Augmently, Inc. Creates New Sharable AR Packaging

According to media release issued this week, EarSkinz is developing new augmented reality packaging that allows users to download an app offering shareable AR.

Mobile Marketing Data Shows How to be a Dodgers or Astros Fan

With the first matchup between 100-win teams since 1970, fans on both sides are ready for a World Series win.

Sharethrough Touts New Integration With Adobe Advertising Cloud

Sharethrough, a leading native supply side platform, announced this week a new integration with Adobe Advertising Cloud, the industry’s first end-to-end platform for managing advertising across traditional TV and digital formats.

Vertebrae Launches Mobile Web AR Advertising Suite

Vertebrae, the native ad platform for augmented and virtual reality and 360 video, just announced the release of its new mobile Web AR advertising suite.

CAKE’s SaaS-Based Marketing Intelligence Platform Continues to Gain Momentum in India

On Tuesday, Accelerize and its digital marketing software division CAKE announced that the company continues to gain momentum in India, seeing a 44 percent increase in new clients in the region between 2016 and 2017.

