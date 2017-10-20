Mobile Marketing: Here’s What Happened This Week

In case you missed it, here are some of the top stories in mobile marketing and advertising we’ve been following this week.

Report: Companies Making $135B Bet on Online Video Marketing

According to a new report, the findings to which MMW was privy on Thursday, video is becoming marketers’ tool of choice. In fact, U.S. companies are investing $135 billion this year in online video to market products and services.

All Trick, No Treat: Fraudulent Zombie Apps Return to Google Play Store

Just in time for Halloween, zombie apps are back in the Google Play Store. And, this time, it’s all tricks and no treats. Anura, the next generation fraud protection software from eZanga that identifies bots, malware, and human fraud, has announced a re-emergence of…

yellowHEAD Takes Aim at Wasted Mobile Ad Spend

yellowHEAD, a leading provider of holistic mobile marketing solutions that include paid user acquisition (UA), app store optimization (ASO) and search engine optimization (SEO), is rolling out its proprietary technology Alison, which uses machine learning to enable advertisers to predict revenue opportunities.

New Self-Serve Programmatic Advertising Platform Launched for SMBs

This week, district m — a titan in programmatic advertising — launched mypixel, which is touted as being a powerful self-serve retargeting platform designed to help small businesses launch creative ad campaigns.

Top App Marketing Company Now Offers App Development

APPSPIRE.me, one of the first companies to specialize in mobile app marketing, has officially brought on a team of experienced developers to ensure client success from start to finish.

