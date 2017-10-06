Mobile Marketing: Here’s What Happened This Week

In case you missed it, here are some of the top stories in mobile marketing and advertising we’ve been following this week.

New Report Highlights Power of Brands to Break Gender Stereotypes in Digital Advertising

According to a new report, the findings to which MMW was privy on Thursday, consumers believe brands have a role in breaking gender stereotypes in digital advertising ads.

Exclusive Op-Ed: How To Value Influencers

The following is an exclusive guest contributed post from Johnny Li, VP, Global Sales & Business Development at Cheetah Mobile. With 86% of marketers currently using influencer marketing as part of their content marketing strategies, now is a good time to be an influencer.

Syniverse Enables Listrak to ‘Expand’ Mobile Marketing Services

On Tuesday, digital marketing company Listrak announced that it has teamed up with Syniverse to expand the suite of mobile marketing services Listrak offers retailers and other brands across the US.

Marketers Gain Unified View of Customers Across all Channels, Devices With BlueConic and Acxiom

On Wednesday, at the MarTech Conference in Boston, MA., BlueConic — a leading customer data platform — announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with Acxiom, touted as “the data foundation for the world’s best marketers.”

Taykey Uses ‘Wisdom of the Crowds’ to Tackle the Inventory Quality Challenge

Real-time data company, Taykey, just announced the launch of the Taykey Smart Whitelist, a real-time data layer designed to proactively optimize for quality, relevance, and engagement by identifying the content generating the most engagement across the general population.

