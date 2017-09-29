Mobile Marketing: Here’s What Happened This Week

In case you missed it, here are some of the top stories in mobile marketing and advertising we’ve been following this week.

Snapchat Adds First Official Lead Generation Creative Partner

Ahead of the weekend, Snapchat announced that Jebbit, an innovative mobile experience and declared data platform, is now an official partner.

DMC, SMG Launch Integrated Loyalty & Digital Media Offering

On Tuesday, Dynamic Minds Consulting (DMC), a Las Vegas based leader in enterprise Point-of-Sale (POS) professional services and SMG the developer of SSNAPP, a POS integrated digital and social loyalty rewards platform, announced a new partnership.

First Look: Fast-Loading AMP Pages Dominate Google’s First Page Results for Media and News Searches

MMW was privy to the findings of a new report out this week that many publishers will want to take note of.

Apple Watch Admitted to Another Prominent Hospital

The Cedars-Sinai app is now available on Apple Watch, our sister site MHW has learned. Its launch makes Cedars-Sinai one of only a few hospital systems to offer a digital, interactive app on the device.

Juniper Research Estimates Ad Fraud will Cost Advertisers $19 Billion in 2018

MMW was privy to an exclusive early look at the summary findings of a new report from Juniper Research.

