Mobile Marketing: Here’s What Happened This Week

Advertising Innovator Pandora Rolls Out Video Plus for All Advertisers

On Tuesday, Pandora turned up the volume once again on its growing array of innovative advertising solutions designed to empower brands and engage audiences.

iOS 11 Kickstarts Mobile AR Marketing

The following is a guest contributed post by Vince Cacace, CEO at Vertebrae. The beginning of the era of augmented reality is here, and we have the device in our pocket to thank.

OPINION: Use Sophisticated App Install Ads to Create Stronger Customer Relationships

The following is a guest contributed post from Andreas Hassellöf, founder of Ombori Group It has never been a more competitive time for retailers, whether you’re operating in the online space or bricks-and-mortar.

A Healthy Future for Programmatic Marketing

On Tuesday, our sister site MHW learned that The Programmatic Health Council (PHC), a healthcare marketing advocacy organization, has released a glossary created to help clarify programmatic advertising terminology for healthcare marketers.

MMW Exclusive Q&A with Ari and Ben Fox of CEC and Gameacon

Recently, MMW caught up with Ari and Ben Fox, Producers of CEC and Gameacon, at the Casino Esport and Gameacon Conference. Here’s our exclusive chat.

