Mobile Marketing: Here’s What Happened This Week

In case you missed it, here are some of the top stories in mobile marketing and advertising we’ve been following this week.

EXCLUSIVE: Augmently, Inc. Lends its Voice to Innovative Augmented Reality Marketing with Augmently Audible

With the popularity of augmented reality growing exponentially by the day, the emerging corporate and consumer appetite for AR services and content has left many providers of AR solutions unable to meet these enormous and rapidly evolving market demands.

RhythmOne, YuMe Creating One of the Largest Independent Digital Video Advertising Marketplaces

RhythmOne today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire YuMe.

How to Use Competitions and Incentives in Your Customer Acquisition Strategy

Way back in 2003, Juniper Research looked at how people spent their time online. The top four will come as no surprise: email, search engine searches, researching products and services, and gathering local information.

MMW Exclusive Q&A with Blaine Graboyes of Game Co.

Recently, MMW caught up with Blaine Graboyes, CEO of Game Co, at the Casino Marketing and Technology Conference. Here’s our exclusive chat. MMW: Tell us about Game Co. When/how did the company start?

FIRST LOOK: Resulticks’ New Voice-Assist Tech Changes the Marketing Automation Landscape

Resulticks, an omnichannel marketing automation provider, is making waves with its next-generation marketing intelligence breakthrough — the integration of voice assistant technology to its omnichannel lineup.

