Mobile Marketing: Here’s What Happened This Week

In case you missed it, here are some of the top stories in mobile marketing and advertising we’ve been following this week.

Think Mobile-First at the Mobile Innovation Summit 2017

Over the past few years, mobile has far surpassed the point of being a nice add-on for brands. With a usage far higher than that of desktop, it’s time companies started considering their digital offerings to be mobile-first, and those that cater to an evermore remote customer base will reap the benefits. Mobile should dominate digital strategies as well as digital marketing campaigns, and having an effective mobile app can be a key performance differentiator.

MWC 2017: Tremor Video ‘Rallies’ Advertising Technology Industry

This week in Barcelona at MWC 2017, Tremor Video, Inc. — a provider of software for video ad effectiveness — announced the unveiling of #ThisWayUp (a thought-leadership platform and Global Summit Series).

Brightcove, HubSpot Partner to Bring Video Analytics to Marketers

Brightcove Inc., a top provider of cloud services for video, and HubSpot, an inbound marketing and sales software company, has just announced that they have partnered to provide a “seamless integration” that brings Brightcove’s video analytics directly into HubSpot’s platform.

First Look: Urban Airship Integrates with Apple Pay

Mobile growth company Urban Airship announced ahead of the weekend that Urban Airship Reach will now support enhanced rewards experiences with Apple Pay.

Leanplum: Emoji Push Notifications Increase Mobile Marketing Engagement

Mobile marketing company Leanplum is out with a new Mobile Marketing Trends report that “confirms the effectiveness of emoji push notifications in mobile communications.” What’s behind the boom?

