Mobile Marketing: Here’s What Happened This Week

CMO Council Report: Brands & Telcos Must Partner to Deliver Omni-Channel Experience

New research from the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Council reveals that brands and communications service providers will need to become tightly coupled in order to truly fulfill their shared vision of delivering a more gratifying, valued and relevant omni-channel experience for customers.

adsquare Launches New Data Alliance

Mobile-first data exchange adsquare is launching the adsquare Data Alliance. We’re told that the alliance comes as a result from the company’s efforts to empower advertisers with accurate data, at scale. So how does it work?

Sicap Taps Artificial Intelligence To Reduce Telecom Churn

MMW learned this week that Sicap is launching the artificial intelligence enabler, Sicap AI Engine, which when combined with TargetMe, Sicap’s customer engagement automation solution helps mobile operators to predict and reduce customer churn.

First Look: Push Notifications Increase In-App Spend 16% and Drive 9.6X More Users to Buy

Mobile marketing leader Leanplum shared with MMW on Tuesday the findings of their new Mobile Marketing Trends report, “In-App Purchases Now: Insights to Driving Mobile Revenue,” which uncovers key drivers for increasing in-app purchases.

First Look: DeviceBits Accepted as One of Four Late Stage Start Ups into the UpRamps Fiterator Program

On Tuesday, DeviceBits — a leading artificial intelligence (AI) software company that offers predictive, self-learning platforms that help companies adopt self-service customer support materials — announced it has been accepted as one of the four later-stage start-ups into the UpRamps Fiterator program.

