Mobile Marketing: Here’s What Happened This Week

More Human Jobs Powered By Artificial Intelligence

The following is a guest contributed post from James Ramey, CEO of DeviceBits. Artificial Intelligence (AI), has evolved the standards of daily living.

First Look: 4INFO Announces General Availability of Onboarding Solution

4INFO, a customer identity and engagement solutions company, announced this week the general availability of its data onboarding solution to meet the market’s growing demand for smarter and more accurate cross-channel identity mapping and data onboarding.

IAB Releases First ‘Podcast Playbook’ for Advertisers

This week, The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) released the “IAB Podcast Playbook” — the organization’s first-ever buyer’s guide for podcast advertising.

MMW Exclusive Q&A with Angel Suarez of Red Circle

Recently at the Casino Marketing and Technology Conference in Las Vegas, MMW caught up with Angel Suarez, Executive Vice President at Red Circle Agency, to discuss what’s hot and happening in the gaming industry today.

deltaDNA CEO Talks Mobile Ad Strategy

The following is a guest contributed post from Mark Robinson, CEO of deltaDNA, creator of SmartAds.

