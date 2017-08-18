Mobile Marketing: Here’s What Happened This Week

In case you missed it, here are some of the top stories in mobile marketing and advertising we’ve been following this week.

Mobile Advertising Fraud Meets its Match in Merger of Tapcore and Airpush

By some estimates, annual losses totaling upwards of $16 billion can now be attributed to ad fraud. But with the industry focused on scrubbing this scourge from the modern advertising landscape, greater steps are being taken to combat this rampant epidemic.

RetailMeNot Reveals Retailers’ Hits and Misses in Mobile Marketing

On Wednesday, RetailMeNot, Inc., a leading digital savings destination connecting consumers with retailers, restaurants and brands, both online and in-store, shared with MMW the findings of a new study titled “How Retailers Are Adapting to New and Evolving Mobile Marketing.”

The Trust Icon That’s Even More Valuable for Your Mobile Customers

The following is a guest contributed post from Andrew Schydlowsky, CEO of TrackStreet, an Internet brand protection platform. Imagine: A woman in a café performs a web search on her smartphone for one of your products.

Netsertive Aims to ‘Revolutionize’ Brand-to-Local Marketing with Acquisition of Mixpo

Netsertive, a marketing technology company announced Tuesday the acquisition of Mixpo, a Seattle-based creative management platform that enables publishers and marketers to easily build, manage and measure compelling video and rich media ad campaigns.

Vpon Releases 2017 H1 APAC Mobile Advertising Statistics & Trends Report

On Friday, Vpon Big Data Group — Asia’s leading big data ad technology company — shared with MMW the findings of its 2017 H1 APAC Mobile Advertising Statistics and Trends report.

