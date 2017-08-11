Mobile Marketing: Here’s What Happened This Week

In case you missed it, here are some of the top stories in mobile marketing and advertising we’ve been following this week.

Retail CMOs to Invest Record Sum in AI This Year

Artificial intelligence is hot and getting hotter. And nowhere is this interest more apparent today than in retail. That’s according to WBR Digital and Persado, which just shared with MMW the results of their study “Building Lasting Consumer Relationships in Retail.”

It’s Not Just How Much, But Where and When We Are Connected That Matters

The following is a guest contributed post by Keith Petri, Chief Strategy Officer at Screen6. The amount of time consumers spend on connected devices (mobile phones, tablets, and connected TVs) is increasing and we don’t foresee this trend changing.

Smarty Ads Rolls Out iOS SDK for In-App Advertising

MMW was briefed on the news that morning that the SmartyAds SDK for iOS has arrived. We’re told, the offering is lightweight and comes with ad quality control functionality, “allowing mobile publishers to choose the highest earning mobile ad formats.”

Unity Tapped By Zynga for Exclusive Mobile Game Rewarded Advertising Partner

Unity Technologies, touted as the largest global development platform for creating 2D, 3D, VR and AR games, announced Tuesday that it will exclusively power Zynga Inc.’s mobile game rewarded advertising.

inStream Rolls Out New Offering for Digital Advertisers

MAW was first to report this week that inStream, a company focused on receipt-based targeted marketing for value channel retailers, has just completed its annual value channel shopper tracking study.

