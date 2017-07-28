Mobile Marketing: Here’s What Happened This Week

In case you missed it, here are some of the top stories in mobile marketing and advertising we’ve been following this week.

Gold, Silver Go to inMarket at the Best in Biz International Awards

MMW learned Wednesday that inMarket, a beacon proximity giant delivering contextual content to consumers in the retail and nightlife spaces, has claimed top honors at this year’s Best in Biz International Awards.

5 Reasons You Shouldn’t Overlook Emojis in Marketing

The following is a guest contributed post by Sophie Vu, CMO at Vibes Since becoming an official entry in the dictionary in 2013, emojis have skyrocketed in popularity.

Swrve Launches Premium Analytics to Help Drive Successful Mobile Marketing

MMW learned today that Swrve — a leader in mobile marketing engagement — has just announced the availability of its new Premium Analytics offering — an add-on to the existing Swrve Mobile Engagement Platform.

Falcon.io Says New Instagram Measurement Offering Can Enhance Content Strategy

MMW learned Tuesday that Falcon.io — a social media management and customer experience (CX) platform — now allows customers to grow their business and guide social engagement strategy through new Instagram Measurement reports.

Why Online Businesses Should Use Video to Nourish Leads

The following is a guest contributed post by Ronen Menipaz. Days of old fashioned TV-style “spray and pray” approach to advertising are long gone now and what the modern day advertisers need today is a complete overhaul of this philosophy which has become too…

Want to get the latest MMW news and insight delivered straight to your inbox every morning? Click here to sign up for our free newsletter.