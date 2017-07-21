Mobile Marketing: Here’s What Happened This Week

In case you missed it, here are some of the top stories in mobile marketing and advertising we’ve been following this week.

Merkle Releases Q2 2017 Digital Marketing Report

Merkle, a leading technology-enabled, data-driven performance marketing agency, announced the release of its Q2 2017 Digital Marketing Report today.

Tru Optik, Lotame Partner to Enable Global Connected TV Audience Targeting

Tru Optik, an audience measurement and data management platform compatible with Connected TV (CTV), has just announced a global partnership with Lotame, an independent data management platform (DMP) and data exchange. Through the partnership, we’re told that advertisers and publishers can access Lotame’s global…

Rubrik Appoints Kara Wilson as New CMO

Rubrik, a Cloud Data Management company, has announced the appointment of Kara Wilson as the company’s Chief Marketing Officer.

All About the Bots: 3Cinteractive Releases Chatbot Progress Report

While this article was not written by a robot, chances are you mind if it was. According to the findings of a latest report, a growing number of consumers are all about the bots.

Location Data Driving Marketers Loco

It’s powerful but it can be painful — especially for marketers that can’t leverage it or understand it. We’re speaking, of course, about location data. And eMarketer is out with a new report probing the headaches and challenges surrounding the use of location data.

