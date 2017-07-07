Mobile Marketing: Here’s What Happened This Week

In case you missed it, here are some of the top stories in mobile marketing and advertising we’ve been following this week.

Marketers Making Moves as More Americans Seek to Save

With the 4th of July now behind us and back-to-school and holiday shopping prep now on the horizon (yes, we just went there already), marketers are gearing up for the biggest and busiest time of year for retail.

Tremor Video Rolls Out 360 Degree Video Ad Units

Big news from Tremor Video, Inc. today. In fact, it’s enough to make your head (and video ad) spin.

Insights Unlock Competition-Crushing Customer Loyalty, Says New inMarket Report

According to Forrester Research, we’ve entered “the age of the customer” — an era defined by customers and not companies driving business decisions.

VASCO Steps Up Efforts to Help Protect Mobile Applications

MAW learned Wednesday that VASCO Data Security International, Inc. has just announced its ability to help organizations detect and mitigate mobile application overlay attacks through added functionality in the DIGIPASS for Apps Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) module.

First Look: adsquare and Gravy Analytics to Offer Event-Based Audiences via adsquare’s AMP

MAW learned Monday that Gravy Analytics, a provider of real-world consumer intelligence based on verified attendances, and adsquare, the neutral mobile data exchange for advertisers and media buyers, have teamed up.

