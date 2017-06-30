Mobile Marketing: Here’s What Happened This Week

In case you missed it, here are some of the top stories in mobile marketing and advertising we’ve been following this week.

Insights Unlock Competition-Crushing Customer Loyalty, Says New inMarket Report

According to Forrester Research, we’ve entered “the age of the customer” — an era defined by customers and not companies driving business decisions.

SpotX Releases Support for DigiTrust to ‘Level the Playing Field’

MMW learned today that video ad serving platform SpotX has released support for DigiTrust in its Direct AdOS, used by leading broadcasters and digital media owners.

TIME Tells All: Consumers Want More Custom Marketing Content

Two in three consumers have greater trust in custom content than traditional advertising, according to a new study conducted by Time Inc. aimed to understand how audiences respond to and engage with custom content.

First Look: Radius8 Joins Salesforce Partner Program

On Tuesday, Radius8 announced that it has joined the Salesforce Partner Program in support of Salesforce Commerce Cloud, “the fastest path to unified commerce.”

CallRail Confirms International Numbers for Global Call Tracking Service

CallRail, a popular call tracking and analytics provider, has announced the launch of International Numbers, a new offering that “gives international companies and agencies with international clientele access to CallRail’s tracking capabilities.”

