Mobile Marketing: Here’s What Happened This Week

In case you missed it, here are some of the top stories in mobile marketing and advertising we’ve been following this week.

eMarketer Explains Why Why Consumers Get Email Fatigue

Email marketing still works, but it only seems to work when it’s not abused. That’s the key takeaway in a new report from eMarketer.

In the Loop: Here’s What’s New with Nuance

This week, MMW was briefed by the team at Nuance Communications, Inc. on their latest launcg — Nuance Loop, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data analytics-powered marketing platform for pre-paid mobile operators that delivers new and incremental revenue streams.

Mobile Marketers Feel Good About Apps for 2017 and Beyond

Research from comScore in 2016 showed that 49% of US smartphone owners downloaded zero apps in the last month caused concern in the app marketing ecosystem.

Tenjin, Chartio to Bring Advanced Business Intelligence to App Marketers

MAW first broke the news this week that Tenjin, a mobile marketing infrastructure company, announced partnerships with Looker, the company that is powering data-driven businesses, and Chartio, the cloud-based data exploration solution, to “enable app marketers to access, analyze and act on their data more effectively and efficiently.”

Swrve Debuts New Application To Extend Sophisticated Mobile Capabilities

Big news from Swrve this week. MMW has learned that the company jas just launched its next generation mobile marketing engagement application, now available on the Oracle Marketing AppCloud.

