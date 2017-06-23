Mobile Marketing: Here’s What Happened This Week

In case you missed it, here are some of the top stories in mobile marketing and advertising we’ve been following this week.

Factual, Adform Partner to Expand Location Data Access

Ahead of the weekend, Factual announced a new partnership with Adform, a leading European-based, full stack advertising technology platform. The objective?

Phunware Partners, Lotame Helping Marketers Better Target and Convert Mobile Users

Phunware, provider of an application lifecycle management platform that helps brands engage, manage and monetize mobile users, announced Tuesday a new partnership with data management platform Lotame.

First Look: Stackla Expands Machine Learning Technology To Power Personalized Customer Experiences

Machine learning is among the hottest commodities in tech today. Not surprising, the rapid pace of innovation is being harnessed across multiple industries, including the worlds of marketing and customer service.

Cross Device Marketing Giant Tapad Partners with Sojern

On Thursday, MMW learned that Tapad — a leader in cross-device marketing technology — has secured a new partnership with Sojern, travel’s direct demand engine.

Falcon.io Rolls Out Instagram Publishing Flow for Stories and Carousel

Falcon.io, a social media management and customer experience (CX) platform, is making ways today.

