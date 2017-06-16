Mobile Marketing: Here’s What Happened This Week

In case you missed it, here are some of the top stories in mobile marketing and advertising we’ve been following this week.

YP, Verve to Deliver Mobile-Display Offering for National Brands and Agencies

MMW learned today that YP is teaming up with Verve, a location-powered mobile marketing platform, to power its Enhanced Mobile Targeting offering.

1 in 5 Smartphone Owners Use Their Device Every 5 Minutes

Just how obsessed are we with our mobile devices? Turns out, we may be more obsessed (and tethered to them) than we realize.

Tapjoy: Mobile Gamers Prefer Rewarded Ads By 4-to-1 Margin

On Tuesday, MMW was privy to a new report from Tapjoy, which finds that consumers want their apps free and their ads rewarded.

AerServ’s DataServ Offers New Revenue Stream for Publishers

AerServ, a leading ad management technology and SSP for mobile publishers and advertisers, has just launched DataServ, a new data-as-a-service product connecting CRM and offline data to mobile data.

Mobile Heavyweights Announce Mobile Ad Testing for Facebook, Other Social Sites

Social media is where the most dynamic growth is happening in digital advertising, reads a new report shared with MMW, but it’s also where some of the greatest confusion lies for marketers.

