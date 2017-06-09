Mobile Marketing: Here’s What Happened This Week

In case you missed it, here are some of the top stories in mobile marketing and advertising we’ve been following this week.

Verve Touts Location-Based Mobile Video Offering

On Tuesday, MMW was briefed by the team at Verve — an industry leader in location-powered mobile marketing — about their launch of a new mobile video offering, expanding its suite of mobile advertising solutions.

It’s All Good for Gravy in New Partnership with LiveRamp

Gravy Analytics, a top provider of real-world consumer intelligence based on verified attendances, and LiveRamp, an Acxiom company and leading provider of omnichannel identity resolution, announced this week the availability of “Gravy Audiences” through the LiveRamp IdentityLink Data Store.

Triad Retail Media Enters New Digital Advertising Market

Triad Retail Media, a global powerhouse in digital retail media, confirms to MMW that it is entering into Mexico with a new office led by ad-industry executive Eduardo Picazo.

Top Warriors in Wearables Haven’t Worn Out Their Welcome

According to a new report from IDC, the worldwide wearables market maintained its upward trajectory during the first quarter of 2017 (1Q17) with Xiaomi and Apple leading all companies and multiple products experiencing double- and triple-digit growth.

MoEngage Named a ‘Cool Vendor’ by Gartner

MoEngage, Inc. — an AI-powered customer engagement platform for marketers and ecommerce professionals — announced this week new capabilities for Sherpa, its AI-based decision engine.

