Mobile Marketing: Here’s What Happened This Week

AppsFlyer Advances Fight Against Mobile Ad Fraud

Ahead of the long holiday weekend, AppsFlyer — a global leader in mobile attribution and marketing analytics — announced Active Fraud Insights 2.0, setting what the company calls a new marketing industry standard for mobile fraud detection.

IDC: Smartphone Shipment Volume Expected to Recover

According to a new forecast from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, worldwide smartphone shipments are expected to rebound slightly in 2017 with expected growth of 3.0% over the previous year.

Oracle Marketing AppCloud Partner AgilOne Launches Application

AgilOne, a Silver level and Cloud Standard member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), announced Tuesday that it has launched a Customer Data and Engagement Hub now available on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace, as a partner of the Oracle Marketing AppCloud.

Samsung Announces New Virtual Reality Partnerships

VRJournal is reporting that Samsung Electronics has secured a host of new partnerships with regard to virtual reality.

Mobile Milestone: Smartphone Penetration Reaches New Heights

According to the latest industry data, smartphones are now in 80 percent of U.S. homes.

