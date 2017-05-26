Mobile Marketing: Here’s What Happened This Week

In case you missed it, here are some of the top stories in mobile marketing and advertising we’ve been following this week.

Is The War on Global Digital Ad Fraud Winnable?

According to the findings of an eye opening new report, advertisers are making gains in the war against bot fraud.

CodeBroker Touts New Mobile Loyalty Experience Engine

With the stated goal to help loyalty marketers grow member enrollment and engagement, CodeBroker is making waves with its newest offering.

Marketers: Investment in ‘Snackable’ Visual Content Quickly Increasing

IZEA, Inc. operator of IZEAx — a premier online marketplace connecting brands and publishers with influential content creators — found in its annual State of the Creator Economy report greater year-over-year growth in marketers investing in visually-driven content than any other type of approach.

First Look: Verizon Raises the Mobile Customer Experience Bar for Today’s App Economy

MMW was privy to an advance look at big news today from Verizon. Verizon is rolling out an “evolution in mobile customer experience” designed to support today’s growing mobile app economy.

Viant’s Adelphic Partners With Integral Ad Science

Ahead of the weekend, MMW learned that ​​​​​​​​​Adelphic — a self-service platform for cross-channel programmatic advertising — has rolled out the addition of viewability verification from Integral Ad Science (IAS), becoming one of the first DSPs to integrate these insights and make them directly accessible within their platform.

