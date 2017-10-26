Mobile Marketing Data Shows How to be a Dodgers or Astros Fan

With the first matchup between 100-win teams since 1970, fans on both sides are ready for a World Series win. Umbel, the leading first-party data management platform for sports organizations focused on helping teams sell tickets, has pulled data on Dodgers and Astros fans, that shows how new fans can fit in with the crowd.
How to fit in with Dodgers Fans:
Favorite fast food: In-N-Out
Favorite artist: Tupac
Favorite place to go: Disneyland
Favorite beer: Dos Equis
Favorite athlete: Kobe Bryant
2nd favorite Sport: NBA
Dodger Fan base breakdown:
100K average income
84% own homes
54% have kids
average age is 49
(Total fans polled: 8,128)
How to fit in with Astros Fan:
Favorite fast food: Whataburger
Favorite artist: Dr. Dre
Favorite place to go: Rodeo Houston
Favorite beer: Bud Light
Favorite athlete: J.J. Watt
2nd favorite Sport: NFL
Astros Fan base breakdown:
98K average income
91% own homes
59% have kids
average age is 47
(Total fans polled: 3,628)