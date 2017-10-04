Mobile Marketing Association Launches New Think Tank

With a statement commitment to help brands capitalize on dramatic changes in consumer behavior, technology innovations and marketplace disruptions, late last month at the SM2 Innovation Summit, the Mobile Marketing Association (MMA) announced the creation of the Marketing Organization Structure Think Tank, or MOSTT.

By defining and developing the organizational marketing capabilities and best practices (e.g., structures, processes, market intelligence, etc.) MOSTT intends to lead CMOs in accelerating marketing performance and business growth through best in class organizational design transformation. MOSTT is the second Think Tank developed by the MMA and follows the successful creation of the Marketing Attribution Think Tank (MATT), launched at the same time last year.

According to a provided release, the first phase of the MOSTT initiative is being led by a group of prominent academic researchers and industry consultants from The Scheller College of Business (Georgia Tech), The Terry College of Business (University of Georgia) and The Kelley School of Business (Indiana University). This phase includes interviews conducted with upwards of 100 CMOs and other marketing professionals and focuses on the organizations’ changes induced by analytics, real-time programming and growth in social networks as well as mobile adoption and technology.

“There have not been any major studies on marketing organizational design since mobile penetration has transformed the way brands engage with their consumers,” said Greg Stuart, CEO, MMA. “The global marketers on the MMA Board unequivocally believe that the way organizations are currently structured is one the greatest impediments to nimbly adopting emerging and transformational technologies, which create competitive advantage. Other than with our attribution initiative, I have not seen a project with such universal interest from the marketplace.”