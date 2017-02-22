Mobile Marketers Feel Good About Apps for 2017 and Beyond

Research from comScore in 2016 showed that 49% of US smartphone owners downloaded zero apps in the last month caused concern in the app marketing ecosystem.

New research from Dimensional Research commissioned by YouAppi, a leading mobile growth marketing platform for premium mobile brands, highlights optimism among mobile marketing professionals responsible for app marketing and user acquisition.

According to a report summary shared with MMW, and given the aforementioned comScore data, a surprisingly high number – 60% of respondents – is not concerned or has never even heard of App Overload.

From the report provided:

When asked “What phases of the customer journey are a priority for your marketing organization in 2017?”, the top response was User Acquisition (86%), followed by Engagement (68%) and Segmentation (55%). Only 50% mentioned App Re-Engagement as a priority in 2017. And when asked ‘Are you employing any of the following to meet your customer journey priorities?’, 78% of respondents mentioned User Acquisition, while only 51% mentioned App Re-Engagement.

“The results of the research surveying 327 in-house, agency and ad tech provider mobile marketing professionals clearly show that those in the trenches of mobile marketing are optimistic regarding the future of app marketing when User Acquisition is still the leading tactic as well as the one delivering the best ROI, and so few are concerned about App Overload,” said Diane Hagglund, founder and principal of Dimensional Research.

For more insight into the report and its findings, click here.