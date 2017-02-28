Mobile Giant Sees Healthy Future at MWC 2017

Big news out of Barcelona this week, as Mobile World Congress 2017 gets underway.

The Withings ecosystem of connected health products will launch under the Nokia brand in early summer 2017, including connected scales, trackers, blood pressure monitors, thermometers and home cameras, according to a media announcement shared Monday with our sister site MHW.

This effort, we’re told, brings “beautifully designed devices to the global consumer market. At the same time Nokia will also unveil a redesigned Health Mate application.”

Nokia’s proven, medical-grade connected health products will also extend further into the healthcare system through the launch of the company’s Patient Care Platform, enabling physicians and patients to manage chronic conditions such as hypertension.

“Nokia is a powerful global brand that is synonymous with innovation, connectivity and great design,” said Cedric Hutchings, VP of Digital Health, Nokia. “Withings joined Nokia because we share a vision to inspire individuals to take control of their own health. With the full power of a brand recognized for trust, reliability and quality, we will reach more people and impact more lives to help the human family be healthier together.”

