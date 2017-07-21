Mobile Boosts Online Video Viewing

According to a new report from Zenith Media, online video viewing is set to jump 20% this year.

Zenith’s Online Video Forecasts 2017 suggests that global consumers are poised to spend an average of 47.4 minutes a day viewing videos online this year.

That’s up from 39.6 minutes in 2016.

“This increase will be driven by a 35% increase in viewing on mobile devices (smartphones and tablets) to 28.8 minutes a day, while viewing on fixed devices (desktop PCs, laptops and smart TVs) will rise by just 2% to 18.6 minutes a day,” the report announcement reads.

The amount of available video content is rising rapidly across all platforms, but social media platforms have been particularly quick to embrace video over the last couple of years. They have added tools to encourage users and brands to create and share videos, and are now broadcasting live video streams, such as sport events. In many markets Facebook is now the second-biggest supplier of video content, after YouTube.

