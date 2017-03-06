Mobile Apps Viewed by More Small Businesses as a ‘Best Practice for Serving Customers’

MMW was briefed over the weekend on the findings of a new report that suggests just how important mobile apps have become to small businesses.

Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are moving rapidly toward adopting mobile apps, according to the research in question from Clutch, a research, ratings, and reviews platform for business services.

Currently, 42% of SMBs have built their own mobile app, but Clutch’s survey indicates that SMBs increasingly view them as a worthwhile tool to improve business operations and return on investment.

Two-thirds (67%) of SMBs surveyed said they plan on having a mobile app by the end of 2017, a benchmark growth rate of over 50% over the course of the year.

SMBs gave various reasons for building mobile apps as well as identified features they particularly value. Most of those features directly relate to mobile apps’ impact on improving business, particularly their ability to provide solid return on investment (ROI).

“People won’t just go download your app because your business has an app,” said Cameron Banga, Project Manager and Co-Founder of 9magnets, a mobile app development company. “I think businesses are finding that having an app doesn’t increase sales, but the customer service experience on mobile is definitely increasing customer satisfaction.”

All told, there’s much more to the report, which can be accessed in full here.