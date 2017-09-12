Mobify Raises the Bar in Mobile with Introduction of New Analytics Manager

Ecommerce professionals can now capitalize on investments in industry-standard marketing analytics platforms while taking advantage of the most promising new mobile technologies for ecommerce like Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) and Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) with today’s launch of Mobify’s Analytics Manager.

That’s the formal announcement that was handed down this week to MMW.

We’re told that Mobify Analytics Manager works in the background of a PWA, the mobile web experience that is quickly becoming the new standard for enabling fast and engaging modern shopping.

As a single-page application, PWAs do not work with typical marketing analytics tools without considerable workarounds and are particularly challenging since the sites work when the user is offline. The new Mobify analytics solution works out-of-the box, collecting ecommerce and user behavior events — such as when a shopper visits a page or clicks on a button — then sends the data to popular analytics platforms like Google Analytics and Adobe Analytics.

All told, Analytics Manager is part of the latest version of Mobify’s mobile customer engagement platform, where Progressive Web Apps are providing retailers and brands with industry-leading mobile conversion rates through fast, shopper-optimized experiences that work across all browsers.

“Integrating Progressive Web Apps with third-party analytics is an important evolution of the mobile ecosystem for our retail customers who want to effectively engage their audiences on mobile while gaining revenue-generating insights,” said Mobify co-founder and chief product officer Peter McLachlan. “With this solution, we have solved the problem of effectively tracking Progressive Web Apps without additional development costs.”

