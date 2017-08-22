MMW Exclusive Q&A with Solange Jacobs Randolph of VizExplorer

Recently at the Casino Marketing and Technology Conference in Las Vegas, MMW caught up with Solange Jacobs Randolph, Senior Director of Marketing & Communications for VizExplorer, to discuss what’s hot and happening in the gaming industry today.

MMW: Can you tell us when and how the company started, touching further on where is it today, and where you hope it will be tomorrow?

Solange: We started building BI solutions for casinos in 2008. Seeing the need for deeper intelligence and operational tools to help business owners take action in response to the data they were starting to uncover, we evolved into a software company more focused on delivering an operational intelligence platform. Today, we are proud to give casino operators the ability to access and interact with their data in ways they never had previously, to make decisions based on what they are uncovering in the analysis, and to start to develop continuous improvement processes to ensure better business outcomes and to further optimize revenues.

MMW: Challenges and opportunities in your industry?

Solange : For our customers, there are constant business challenges. In terms of casino marketing, casinos have to compete against ever increasing alternative forms of entertainment. In terms of VIP player development and player loyalty, they must continually improve their guest experience and customer service. Our goal as a vendor to this industry is to develop technology solutions to meet those challenges head on as we help our casinos grow their revenues.

MMW: What is the biggest take-away for you having attended the conference?

Solange : There are a couple of companies that are working to develop some of the capabilities VizExplorer offers, but we remain the only provider of a comprehensive technology platform that serves every department in the casino, including sales, marketing, gaming operations, technical operations and even executive management.

MMW: What trends or current events are impacting your industry today and what does it mean for how you will approach the second half of 2017?

Solange : With so many new connected devices and systems inside a casino, VizExplorer is focused on integrating these new data sources and partnership with compatible vendors to deliver new features and capabilities through our software platform.

MMW: What role does mobile technology factor into your product strategy?

Solange: The casino business is in the business of customer service, so we focus on designing mobile solutions that reduce barriers to the delivery of personalized service. Player development teams use the mobile hostViz application to access player information and preferences on the go. techizOps is also available on the go, enabling techs to receive real time alerts when slot machines need service. greetViz delivers alerts directly to staff mobile devices as a player cards in, for example. Recognizing the need to extend the casino’s brand beyond the casino, to mobile and social platforms, we’ve partnered with OpenWager to deliver a social casino experience designed to drive incremental property visits.

MMW: How do you see mobile technology evolving within the gaming industry?

Solange: While direct mail is still how most players receive their offers in the United States, the leading casinos worldwide are moving to email, SMS and other mobile means of distributing offers. With the ubiquity of mobile devices, the affordability of message transmissions, the speed of delivery, and the fact that messages can be sent in real time in response to actions the player may take in this connected environment, casino marketers would be shortsighted to ignore the device in everyone’s pocket.