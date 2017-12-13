Mission Accomplished? dataxu Aims to Solve TV Attribution

This week, dataxu — a leading software provider for marketing professionals — announced an attribution solution for over-the-top (OTT) TV devices, including the results of several customer case studies proving the power of TV attribution.

Using OneView, dataxu’s cross-device DMP, dataxu has connected the dots between people and their TVs. Now agencies and their advertiser clients can tie TV investment to specific business outcomes, including digital and in-store purchase behavior.

American Signature Inc (ASI), a regional furniture retailer with 125 stores across 19 states, used dataxu’s software to extend its traditional TV reach to OTT viewers who are no longer watching linear TV. ASI was able to attribute OTT ad exposure to online sales, showing 5x return on ad spend. Specific transactions, SKUs and order values were tied to individual impressions to prove ROI.

“When it comes to attribution, matching sales back to our marketing campaigns running on OTT inventory has been really exciting,” said Steve Haffer, Chief Information Officer, ASI. “We hit the mark in 2017 by tying OTT exposure to online sales. And, because we’re an industry that depends on in-store visits, we plan to expand our partnership with dataxu to track offline sales attributed to OTT investments as well. The ability to have true, closed loop measurement from TV exposure is a 2018 game changer.”

The key to dataxu’s TV attribution solution is the OneView device graph, which uses device IDs rather than the more commonly used IP address to connect people to streaming TV ads.

