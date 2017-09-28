MIPI Alliance Invites Developers in Mobile, IoT and Sensor Integration to DevCon Event in Bangalore

The MIPI Alliance, an international organization that develops interface specifications for mobile and mobile-influenced industries, announced this week highlights of its forthcoming developers conference, MIPI DevCon Bangalore.

The one-day event will provide education, technical training and a networking forum for implementers of MIPI specifications.

The event is set for October 27 at the Leela Palace Bengaluru in Bangalore, India

“The conference is tailored to developers who are interfacing sensors in mobile, IoT or automotive designs, or integrating imaging, displays and touch components in connected cameras, tablets, laptops and other devices,” event organizers tell us. “The program’s technical content and practical use case sessions will appeal to system architects, engineers, engineering managers, and business and marketing executives. Members of the media and industry analysts are invited to attend with complimentary registration.”

MIPI DevCon Bangalore will bring the latest information on MIPI specifications to developers in the region.

“The focus of MIPI DevCon Bangalore is on developers who are implementing MIPI specifications in high-performing, cost-effective designs for mobile, IoT, automotive and other markets,” said Joel Huloux, chairman of the board of MIPI Alliance. “MIPI DevCon Bangalore will bring education on MIPI specifications to this region’s development community through implementation guidelines, best practices, use cases and access to industry experts.”

